Mahesh Babu to roar as Mufasa





CHENNAI: As a special treat to the fans, Namrata Shirodkar unveiled a poster of Mahesh Babu at an event for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Mahesh Babu will be lending his voice for Mufasa in the Telugu version of the film.

Ali returns as the voice of Timon and Satyadev for Taka in the film.

Apart from them, Brahmanandam’s voice will be featured for Pumbaa and Ayyappa P Sharma’s for Kiros.

Mufasa: The Lion King is all set to hit the screens on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his sons Aryan and AbRam, to dub for Mufasa, Simba and young Mufasa, respectively.