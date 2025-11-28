Madras High Cout bars use of Ilaiyaraaja's songs in Dude

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the removal of music composer Ilaiyaraaja's songs from the film Dude.

According to the petition filed by the legendary composer, the makers of the recently released film Dude used two songs he composed – 'Karutha Machan' from the film Pudhu Nell, Pudhu Naathu and 'Nooru Varusham Indha Maappillaum' from the film Panakkaran – without obtaining his consent.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice N Senthilkumar, senior counsel S Prabhakaran, appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, argued that the songs had been used in the film without obtaining his consent, in violation of copyright law, and that the altered versions required an injunction.

Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Dude, stated that Sony Music had acquired the rights to the songs from Echo Records and that they had obtained necessary permission from Sony to use the songs in the film.

After hearing both sides, the judge observed that there was prima facie evidence that Ilaiyaraaja's songs had been modified and used without permission, affecting the sanctity of his work and harming his reputation. The court therefore imposed an interim injunction restraining the use of Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the film Dude. The judge also directed Mythri Movie Makers to file their response to the petition and adjourned the case to January 7, 2026.

The production company's request for an extension of one week to implement the order and remove the songs from the film was rejected by the judge.