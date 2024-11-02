Madras High Court issues interim stay on Pisasu 2 release following distributor’s lawsuit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued an interim stay on the release of the much-anticipated Tamil film Pisasu 2.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Playing Horse Pictures, alleging that Rockfort Entertainment has failed to settle outstanding payments from a prior distribution agreement.

According to the petition filed by Playing Horse Pictures, Rockfort Entertainment acquired the distribution rights for the film Irandaam Kuththu for Rs 4.85 crore but has yet to pay the remaining Rs 2 crore as per the contract.

Despite an arbitration order to pay this amount, the company is reportedly moving forward with the production and release of Pisasu 2.

The Madras High Court has responded by halting the release of Pisasu 2 until further notice, pending resolution of the financial dispute.

This legal action has created a significant delay for the film’s release, which was anticipated by fans across the region.