Madras HC lifts ban on re-release of Kamal Haasan's 'Gunaa'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has green-lit the theatrical re-release of the popular Tamil film Gunaa (1991) with Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The court directed to opening of an escrow account to remit the revenue out of the theatrical release until the completion of the civil suit. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered the appointment of an advocate as the receiver to remit the revenue out of the theatrical re-release of Gunaa.

The judge also ordered to open an escrow account on the credit of the civil suit and the withdrawal from the account will be controlled by the court.

The matter was posted after two weeks for further proceedings. The plaintiff Ghanshyam Hemdev, moved the civil suit claiming that he had purchased the copyrights of the film Gunaa, which was re-released recently followed by the massive success of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys which has reference of the iconic Tamil film.

The plaintiff sought a permanent injunction on Pyramid, the producer of Gunaa from exhibiting the film in theatres by way of a re-release or by exploiting its copyright in any other way.

Senior counsel PS Raman who appeared for the defendants Pyramid and Evergreen Media Private Limited, submitted that the first respondent has assigned the exploitation, exhibition and distribution rights of the film Gunaa to the second respondent in 2007 through an agreement.

Expectations of the film's re-release among fans started to escalate after the release of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, which featured the 'Kanmani Anbodu' song from Gunaa.

With inputs from Online Desk



