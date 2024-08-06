'Manjummel Boys' makers settle dispute with Ilaiyaraaja, pay Rs 60 lakh for use of 'Kanmani Anbodu' song: Report

CHENNAI: Makers of the hit Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys' have reportedly ended their legal dispute with music director Ilaiyaraaja following a controversy that broke out over the usage of the latter's song without prior permission, by paying him Rs 60 lakh as compensation, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The legendary music director had sent a legal notice to the producer of 'Manjummel Boys' for using the 'Kanmani Anbodu' song from the 1991 Tamil film 'Gunaa' in the Malayalam movie without seeking his permission or obtaining an NOC (No Objection Certificate) or payment of a royalty/license fee.

One of the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' had claimed that they had bought the rights of the song in Tamil and Telugu from the audio labels, Pyramid and Sreedevi Sounds. But Ilaiyaaraja's team stated that he is the sole owner of his work and demanded Rs 2 crore as compensation or that the song be removed from the film.

However, following recent talks between both parties, it is said that the dispute has come to an end after the producers agreed to pay the music director Rs 60 lakh, as per the Daily Thanthi report.

A sleeper hit, 'Manjummel Boys', produced by Soubin and Babu Shahir, and Shawn Anthony under Parava Films, is based on a true incident that occurred in the 'Gunaa' caves in Kodaikanal in 2006. It was received exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, as well as globally.

Originally called The Devil’s Kitchen, the caves were notorious for many accidents that led to the disappearance of people with no trace. After the release of 'Gunaa', the Tamil film featuring Kamal Haasan in 1991, which was shot there, the caves were referred to as Gunaa caves and became more popular among tourists.

'Manjummel Boys' traces the story of one such bunch of inebriated tourists from Kochi, fans of the film ‘Gunaa’. Their holiday turns nightmarish when one of the boys falls into the cave.

The film ends with the song, 'Kanmani Anbodu', in what is referred to by many as a tribute to the cult status of the song and the film. In fact, the success of the song can be viewed as a key element behind the success of the film.

"Whether it is a tribute or not, when a song by someone is used in another film, it has to follow legal procedures and permission must be sought," Ilaiyaraaja’s legal counsel Saravanan Annadurai had told news agency PTI.

On May 2, Ilaiyaraaja, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, had also issued a notice to the then yet-to-release film, ‘Coolie’ starring Rajinikanth, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, had used a refrain from yet another hit of Ilaiyaraaja, ‘Va Va Pakkam Va’ from 1983 Tamil film 'Thanga Magan', which, incidentally, also features Rajinikanth, in its teaser.

"There’s a history of exploitation, many others have also used his songs without proper permission, so yes, they are also being issued notices," said Annadurai.

(With inputs from Online Desk and PTI)