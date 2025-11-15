Madras HC judge recuses from hearing Vishal's plea against Lyca

CHENNAI: Justice G Jayachandran, who recused himself from hearing the appeal filed by actor Vishal challenging the order directing him to repay Rs 21 crore owed to Lyca Productions with 30% interest, has instructed the Registry to list the case before an alternate bench.

For his Vishal Film Factory company, actor Vishal had borrowed Rs 21.29 crore from film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's Gopuram Films. This amount was later settled by Lyca Productions.

As per the agreement, until the entire amount was repaid, all rights to the films produced by Vishal’s company were to be assigned to Lyca Productions.

Alleging that this agreement was violated and that films were released without clearing the dues, Lyca Productions filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking an order directing Vishal to repay the money.

After hearing the case, the High Court ordered Vishal to pay Lyca Rs 21.29 crore along with 30% interest.

Challenging this order, Vishal filed an appeal, which came up before a bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar.

Justice Jayachandran noted that he had previously heard matters related to this issue and had expressed certain views. Therefore, he recused himself and directed the Registry to list the appeal before a different bench.