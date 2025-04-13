'Maanagaram' fame Sri's new look shocks fans, raises concern over his health

CHENNAI: Actor Sri, who emerged as a promising talent in Tamil cinema through the films Vazhakku Enn 18/9 and Maanagaram, has recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram, sparking concern among his fans.

In the photo, the actor appears thin and frail with long hair, and his bones are visibly protruding. This has left many fans wondering if he is battling issues related to drug addiction or other health problems.

Sri was last seen in the multi-starrer 2023 film Irugapatru. Though the film received a positive response and the actor was critically acclaimed for his performance, he hasn’t had many opportunities since then.

Before starting his film career, Sri was part of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Season 2 on Vijay Television. His co-actor from the show and friend, Irfan, has spoken out for Sri and urged fans to support his friend during these tough times.

Irfan, in his Instagram story, highlighted the importance of mental health and the struggles individuals endure because of it. He also expressed concern over the disheartening comments on Sri’s post and urged everyone to offer support before it’s too late.





