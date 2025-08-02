Lyricist Vairamuthu requests PM Modi to declare 'Thirukkural' as India's National Book

CHENNAI: Popular lyricist and poet Vairamuthu has requested Prime Minister Modi to declare 'Thirukkural' the 'National Book of India' during his 79th Independence Day speech.

In a social media post on Saturday, he added that the 'Thirukkural’, which has been celebrated as a moral code of ethics that transcends race, religion, language and country, is a single, unifying principle at its core is humanity, and it is every Tamilian's unfulfilled dream for it to get its due.

Emphasising that this would be India's noble contribution to the global culture, Vairamuthu said that he would be waiting eagerly for the request to be fulfilled in the PM's 79th Independence Day speech.