Lyrical video of 'Dekhlenge Saala' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' released

HYDERABAD: The makers of director Harish Shankar's action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Saturday released the lyrical video of the pulsating number 'Dekhlenge Saala' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers, through Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the film's official handle on X, announced the release of the first single. "#UstaadBhagatSingh first single #DekhlengeSaala out now. This song Will be celebrated for a long time. Cult Captain @harish2you's Feast. A Rockstar @ThisisDsp Musical. Sung by @vishaldadlani, @HariPriyaSinger. Lyrics @bhaskarabhatla #UBSFirstSingle."

The foot tapping, high energy number has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and has been rendered by Vishal Dadlani and Haripriya. It is a song that looks to instil confidence in the hearts of listeners.

Interestingly, the makers, in a first-of-its-kind move, got one lakh fans of the actor to release the lyric sheet of the number, ahead of its release on Saturday evening.

On Saturday afternoon, the makers announced, "For the first time ever, fans will be launching the lyric sheet. Answer the simple questions on the website and be one among the 100,000 fans who would launch the lyric sheet of #DekhlengeSaala. The lyric sheet will be displayed on the same site after 1 LAKH entries. #UstaadBhagatSingh first single out today at 6.30 PM. Lyrics by @bhaskarabhatla garu POWER STAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @rparthiepan @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @Venupro @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm."

Needless to say, scores of fans logged into the website to launch the lyric sheet. The makers put out another tweet to confirm the development. The tweet read,"You guys did it! 1 LAKH+ ENTRIES in quick time. #DekhlengeSaala lyric sheet is live now! #UstaadBhagatSingh first single out today at 6.30 PM."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.