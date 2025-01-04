Lupita Nyong'o's 'The Wild Robot' arrives on January 24

WASHINGTON: Universal/DreamWorks Animation's highly anticipated animated feature, 'The Wild Robot', will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Friday, January 24.

The film has already made a significant impact at the global box office, grossing more than USD 324 million since its theatrical release in September 2023, as per Deadline.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEXo3NZPDX7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The movie is also currently available for rent or purchase across a variety of digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and other VOD services.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Peter Brown, 'The Wild Robot' tells the story of Roz, a robot who washes up on a deserted island and must learn to navigate its unforgiving environment.

Voiced by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Roz gradually forms meaningful relationships with the island's animal inhabitants, including a clever fox voiced by Pedro Pascal.

The film's emotional core revolves around Roz's journey as she becomes the adoptive mother of Brightbill, an orphaned gosling voiced by Kit Connor, as per Deadline.

Directed by filmmaker Chris Sanders, known for his work on animated hits such as 'How to Train Your Dragon' and 'Lilo & Stitch', 'The Wild Robot' features an all-star voice cast.

Alongside Nyong'o, Pascal, and Connor, the film also boasts performances from Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames, among others.

The Wild Robot is based on the first book in a trilogy by Peter Brown, with the second instalment titled 'The Wild Robot Escapes'.

Jeff Hermann, known for his work on 'The Boss Baby 2: Family Business', serves as producer, while Dean DeBlois, the director of the 'How to Train Your Dragon' films, executive produces.

Heather Lanza is credited as co-producer.