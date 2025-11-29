Loved Bison: Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Mari, Dhruv

CHENNAI: Dhruv Vikram-starrer Bison: Kaalamaadan had a successful theatrical run. Now, the film, a Mari Selvaraj directorial, had its OTT release on Netflix. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik watched the film and showered appreciation on the team.

He wrote, “Loved the movie. What a movie maker Mari Selvaraj is. His movies are heavy and hard hitting. Dhruv must have worked his backside off to do it so realistically. All of the supporting cast were very good too. Well done and more power to all of you.”

An intense sports drama, Dhruv essayed the role of a kabbadi player in the film. Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan were seen in crucial roles in Bison: Kaalamaadan. The film was backed by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Nivas K Prasanna is the music composer, while Ezhil Arasu K handled the camera. Sakthi Thiru took care of the cuts.