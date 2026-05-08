'Lot left to experiment,' says actor Vedhika

Having been a part of films across industries and making a mark in OTT as well with her series, Yakshini, Vedhika feels stories have broken the medium and the language barriers lately. “A lot of people, regardless of the language, watch us across the globe. Yakshini released in nine languages and my other south films have received love from the Hindi audience too. So, good content is being watched everywhere. As an actor, I need to be choosy— which I have always been, about the films I sign for. I need to give them good content. Also, these days, female centric stories too have increased. Back in 2012-13, female leads’ character arcs were written in a predictable manner. Now, there is a lot of scope and there are well-written stories with female actors in lead roles, which have done well in theatres too. I guess, the tag of ‘female-centric’ is just a myth now,” Vedhika elaborates.

Vedhika feels her job is not even half done yet despite working across genres and industries. When asked about a dream role, she says, To be a part of Sridevi ma’am’s biopic. Apart from that I have always felt that there are lots left to experiment.” Her social media crashes everytime she posts a pic or a story. With over 4 million followers, she says, “I have been privileged to get so much love from them. It is my way of reciprocating all the love my fans and followers have showered throughout my career.”