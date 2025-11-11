Lokesh unfollows Rajini, Kamal; sparks buzz on RKFI project

CHENNAI: Speculations were doing the rounds that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing a project in which Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will come together after 46 years. However, it was officially announced that Sundar C will be helming the project, headlined by Rajini and backed by Kamal.

Following this, Lokesh has unfollowed both the stalwarts of Tamil Cinema on X. Now, this drama has put the director’s project with Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International at stake. Previously, Lokesh worked with Kamal in Vikram, and his last outing was Rajini-starrer Coolie. However, he also had another project in Kamal Haasan’s production (potentially Vikram 3) that he had signed for. Now, netizens have started to create a buzz that the project with RKFI may or may not take off.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is making his debut as lead with Arun Matheswaran’s DC. As a director, he has the much-delayed Kaithi 2 in the pipeline. DT Next also reported that the filmmaker might bring Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas together for a double-hero project.