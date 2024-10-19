Lee Pace joins Glen Powell as villain in 'The Running Man'

WASHINGTON: Lee Pace, best known for his role as the villain Ronan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', is returning to his bad guy roots.

The actor has signed on to star opposite Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, and Katy O'Brian in The Running Man, Paramount's new adaptation of Stephen King's novel, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Edgar Wright, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall, the movie is set to begin filming in London early next year.

The story, originally published in 1982 under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman, takes place in 2025 in a dystopian America controlled by a totalitarian regime.

The government uses violent game shows to keep the population distracted. The plot follows a desperate man, played by Powell, who enters The Running Man, a deadly game show where contestants are hunted by teams of killers.

The longer a contestant survives, the more money they earn. As the game progresses, Powell's character will break all the rules and reveal the show's dark secrets.

Brolin takes on the role of the ruthless producer of the show, while O'Brian plays one of the contestants. Lee Pace will play the brutal chief hunter, responsible for tracking down Powell's character under orders from Brolin's character.

The movie is set to be released by Paramount on November 21, 2025. Pace, best known for playing Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel, has also starred in the TV series Halt and Catch Fire and Apple TV's Foundation, which is heading into its third season.