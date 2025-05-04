Latha on making unique fantasy film for kids

CHENNAI: Maragathamalai is a fantasy drama for kids, which has been directed by S Latha, who is making her directorial debut. Apart from directing the film, she has also penned the story, dialogues, screenplay and lyrics.

Shedding light on her directorial journey, S Latha says, “I’ve always had a love for fairy tales. Growing up, I heard many stories from my grandmother and mother. Later on, I started infusing those stories together and started narrating many tales with my imagination to everyone, including my children. Over time, this sparked the desire to make a film. I started listening to many stories and one day, my children asked me, ‘Why don’t you write a story that you love?’ That’s how Maragathamalai came to be.”

To make sure that the film appeals to the tastes of children, a bunch of promising child artistes are being cast for the film along with the VFX-generated animals like tigers, elephants, dragons, gorillas, snakes, and horses, making it a unique fantasy drama. Currently, the VFX work for the film is in progress. With the shooting now complete, the film team plans to release it in May.

Santhosh Prathap is playing the lead role alongside Deepshikha. The film also stars Master Shashanth, Arima, Mahithra, Kalaiko, Thambi Ramaiah, Jagan, Sampath Ram, and others in important roles. Temper Vamsi will appear as the antagonist. The shooting took place in the Thada forest area. Produced by LG Movies, LV Muthu Ganesh is the music composer for the film.