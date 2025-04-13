Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born'

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga reprised her hit song 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' during the first night of Coachella 2025, bringing back memories of filming the movie. Before performing the Oscar-winning song, Gaga shared, "You know, since the last time I played Coachella, I've had some songs come out... And we filmed a movie, a movie that changed my life, helped me say something I hadn't said before," as quoted by Deadline.

Gaga continued, "I'm so excited to sing this for you here tonight, I couldn't wait. I hope you sing it as loud as you can. There ain't nothing like you. Come on, let's get far from the shallow." The song was originally performed with co-star Bradley Cooper in the 2018 film.

The film 'A Star Is Born' has a rich legacy, with past iterations starring Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Janet Gaynor. Gaga's performance of 'Shallow' at Coachella 2025 brought back memories of the film's impact on her career.

Gaga's performance was part of the Coachella 2025 lineup, which features headliners Green Day and Post Malone, as well as performances by Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.