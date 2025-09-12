Kumaara Sambavam is a package in itself: Balaji Venugopal

CHENNAI: Director Balaji Venugopal’s second film, Kumaara Sambavam is all set to hit the screens today and the team is still on a promotional tour across the city.

“The story has the potential and we want it to reach a larger audience. So, we have been promoting tirelessly,” says Balaji to DT Next. The story has been titled Kumaara Sambavam and is jointly produced by Six Star Entertainment and Venus Infotainment.

“Kumaran Thangarajan is the hero of the film, who is a television star and is already a household name. So, the name of the protagonist is also Kumar. It is about a couple of incidents that the hero does in the narrative and we chose to name the film as Kumaara Sambavam. The story takes place in Chennai,” he adds.

Balaji says that the film cannot be restricted to a certain genre. “I believe it would not be fair to typecast the film under one genre. There are a few elements in the movie that will not fall under one specific genre and the audience will be surprised. So, I leave it to them when it comes to fixing a certain genre to the movie,” the filmmaker tells us.

He also remarks that the film is more crucial to him than Luckyman. “I have built a certain credibility among the audience with Luckyman and this being my second directorial, I realised that I have a certain responsibility. Kumaran too carries expectations and I should elevate his image in his debut feature film. Then there is GM Kumar, who has given an amazing performance. Payal Radhakrishna plays the heroine and she is the driving force behind the story. Kumaara Sambavam will be an entertaining package, overall,” he states.