Kamal Haasan turns up the intensity in Sandiyar first look

The film marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan and S U Arun Kumar, known for his distinct storytelling in films such as Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, Sindhubaadh, Chithha and Veera Dheera Sooran.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, while stunt choreography is by the duo Anbariv. Sunil K S is the cinematographer, C S Balachander is the production designer and Amritha Ram is the costume designer. S Disney is the co-producer.