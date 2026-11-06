Kamal Haasan turns up the intensity in Sandiyar first look

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film with director S U Arun Kumar has been titled Sandiyar. The makers unveiled the film’s first-look poster on Friday, offering a glimpse of the actor in an intense and rugged avatar. The reveal comes a day ahead of Kamal Haasan’s 72nd birthday.
The poster features a blood-stained setting, a gun and the actor’s hand gripping a vehicle’s window, hinting at a gritty world of violence and revenge. The tagline, ‘Revenge can only be settled in blood' further sets the tone for the film. While the makers are yet to reveal the plot and the rest of the cast, the first look has already sparked curiosity.
The film marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan and S U Arun Kumar, known for his distinct storytelling in films such as Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, Sindhubaadh, Chithha and Veera Dheera Sooran.
Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, while stunt choreography is by the duo Anbariv. Sunil K S is the cinematographer, C S Balachander is the production designer and Amritha Ram is the costume designer. S Disney is the co-producer.
Further details about the cast, shooting schedule and release plans are awaited.