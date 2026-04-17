'Korean Family' from Arjun Das-starrer 'Con City' released

The fast paced number, which has been set to tune by Sean Roldan, has lyrics by Mohan Rajan and has been rendered by Vangal Pulla Vicky, Sublahshini and Leela.

The makers have already disclosed the characters played by Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Arul Doss, Abdul Razzak, Shahji Chen, Ponvannan, Sathanand, Rage Esakki, Madhan Dakshinamoorthy, Imman Annachi, Ramesh Thilak, Thambi Ramaiah and Bharadwaj Rangan in their film.