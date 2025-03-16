Komberi Mookan fame Bindu Ghosh passes away at city hospital

CHENNAI: Known for her comical roles in the 80s, actor Bindu Ghosh passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Chennai. She was undergoing deteriorating health and was also facing financial constraints. A few celebrities came forward and lent helping hand to the actor.

She had shared screenspace with prominent actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thiyagarajan, Prabhu and Vijayakanth, among others. Some of Bindu’s best works include Kozhi Koovuthu, Mangamma Sabatham, and Komberi Mookan, to name a few. She also shook a leg with Kamal Haasan for a song in Uruvangal Maaralam (1983).

She predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu and a few Malayalam films as well.