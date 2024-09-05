Kollywood celebs pour their wishes to Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and The GOAT movie team for success

CHENNAI: Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichandar, Nelson Dilipkumar wished actor Vijay and the team for the success of The GOAT.

Earlier Director Venkat Prabhu thanked actor Ajith Kumar for his first wishes to the GOAT movie team.

Also Read: Venkat Prabhu thanks actor Ajith Kumar for his wishes for the success of ‘The GOAT’

Director Atlee who worked with Vijay in Theri, Mersal and Bigil wished actor Vijay and team of GOAT movie.

The X post reads that, "Congratulations for the Blockbuster Goat From your boys @actorvijay Anna".

Vijay starred Master and Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj also wished the team.

In his X post, he penned that, "Wishing you the absolute best for #TheGOAT @actorvijay na Wishing @vp_offl, @Ags_production, @archanakalpathi and the entire cast and crew for the movie to be a raging success. From your boys @Dir_Lokesh & @Atlee_dir."

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander wrote his X post, "Best wishes dearest @actorvijay sir @vp_offl @archanakalpathi @thisisysr

and the whole team for a block o blockbuster".

Actor Vijay's Beast movie director Nelson Dilipkumar posted, "Wishing my dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir a massive success tmrw #GOAT and best wishes team @vp_offl sir @thisisysr sir @Ags_production and team".