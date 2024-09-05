Venkat Prabhu thanks actor Ajith Kumar for his wishes for the success of ‘The GOAT’

CHENNAI: Director Venkat Prabhu thanked actor Ajith Kumar for his wishes to actor Vijay and team for the success of ‘The GOAT’ movie.

On his X post, Venkat Prabhu shared that, "Thank q #Thala #AK my anna for the first wish for @actorvijay na, me and team #GOAT we all love u❤️".[sic]

Earlier, the film’s team had shared a poster created by AI technology with actor Vijay and Ajith riding a bike.

This poster has gone viral on social media.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, ‘The GOAT’ is helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

The ensemble cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal Amir.