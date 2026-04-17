Ken Karunas’s Youth crosses Rs 82 crore in worldwide box-office collections

The film is backed by Paarvatha Entertainment and produced by Karuppiah C Ram. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and features Devadarshini and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

Youth marks Ken Karunas’s directorial debut. It was released on March 19 and has received positive reception amongst audiences worldwide. He initially stepped into the world of Tamil cinema as an actor in the films, Asuran and Viduthalai 2.