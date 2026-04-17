Ken Karunas’s Youth crosses Rs 82 crore in worldwide box-office collections

CHENNAI: Ken Karunas’s coming-of-age comedy, Youth, which has had a successful run at the theatres, has earned over Rs 82 crores at the box office, according to Maalaimalar.
The film is backed by Paarvatha Entertainment and produced by Karuppiah C Ram. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and features Devadarshini and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.
Youth marks Ken Karunas’s directorial debut. It was released on March 19 and has received positive reception amongst audiences worldwide. He initially stepped into the world of Tamil cinema as an actor in the films, Asuran and Viduthalai 2.
In a recent interview, Ken Karunas said, “People have seen me in a lot of serious roles and hence I wish to portray a jolly, boy-next-door kind of character.”
Released on OTT platforms yesterday, the storyline of Youth follows Praveen, a 15-year-old boy navigating adolescence and his quest for true love before finishing school. Throughout the film, he experiences multiple relationships and heartbreaks, ultimately learning valuable lessons about love and responsibility.