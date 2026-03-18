Ken Karunas: Letting my film go is hard, but knowing it is reaching you makes it beautiful!

There were days it broke me, days it built me… but it always reminded me why I started." The actor-director told audiences that he had made this film keeping them in mind, always wondering how audiences would feel, where they would smile and where they would connect with his film and its story. "So many beautiful souls came together to make this possible… forever grateful to each one of them.

And now… I’m letting it go… From something that was mine to something that becomes yours. Take care of it. Love it like I did… maybe even more! Hope it entertains you, stays with you, and gives you something beautiful to hold on to. From a kid who just loved cinema to this moment. Naalaiku paapom. Kadavuluku Nandri !! (Let's meet tomorrow! Thanks be to God!!). Letting it go is hard… but knowing it’s reaching you makes it beautiful," he wrote.