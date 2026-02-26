Ken Karunaas: GV Prakash did not take any salary for 'Youth'

In an interview, Ken Karunas said that they had wanted a big music director for his upcoming film. "I told GV Prakash anna how nobody had any faith in my vision. He heard the script and scored the music, reimposing faith in me," the actor-turned-director said and disclosed that the music director did not take any money for scoring music for his film.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had begun dubbing work on the last day of last year. A week before that, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The production house had posted a video clip that showed the filming of a song and subsequently the actor saying wrap up.