Keerthy Suresh makes Milan Fashion Week debut

CHENNAI: Actress Keerthy Suresh made her debut at Milan Fashion Week by attending the Giorgio Armani show in Milan. Marking her first appearance at a Giorgio Armani presentation, the National Award-winning actress opted for a sophisticated grey tailored ensemble.
She wore a sleeveless structured grey vest over a crisp white shirt, paired with wide-leg grey trousers and pointed heels. Keeping the styling understated, Keerthy completed the look with a neat updo, minimal jewellery and natural makeup, allowing the tailored silhouette to remain the highlight of her appearance.
During the show, Keerthy was also seen alongside Silvana Armani, Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Giorgio Armani. Her Milan appearance comes shortly after her international red-carpet outing at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she attended the world premiere of Dorothy.
For the occasion, she chose a burgundy and antique-gold Kanjivaram-inspired creation by designer Karan Torani, styled by Ami Patel and paired with traditional Kerala jewellery. With appearances at both TIFF and Milan Fashion Week, Keerthy has been making a mark at international film and fashion events while showcasing different facets of her style.
In DT Next's review of Dorothy, we wrote, "Keerthy Suresh, as Dorothy, Subbu’s brother’s wife, appears for a limited period but leaves an impression. Initially viewed through the objectifying description of a “doll”, Dorothy gradually reveals warmth and compassion. Keerthy handles the role with tenderness, although the character could have benefited from more screen time. She is an angel who disappears too soon."