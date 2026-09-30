Keerthy Suresh makes Milan Fashion Week debut

During the show, Keerthy was also seen alongside Silvana Armani, Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Giorgio Armani. Her Milan appearance comes shortly after her international red-carpet outing at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she attended the world premiere of Dorothy.

For the occasion, she chose a burgundy and antique-gold Kanjivaram-inspired creation by designer Karan Torani, styled by Ami Patel and paired with traditional Kerala jewellery. With appearances at both TIFF and Milan Fashion Week, Keerthy has been making a mark at international film and fashion events while showcasing different facets of her style.