Dorothy review: A bold tale of love, identity and toxic masculinity

The film challenges audiences to confront their own prejudices, making for an experience that is thought-provoking. The film follows childhood friends Karthi (Rishikanth) and Subbu (Sananth), growing up in a village where masculinity is measured through violence, dominance and the ability to suppress emotions. While Karthi is initially timid and easily frightened, Subbu is fearless, teaching his friend to fight and stand up for himself, often drawing inspiration from Bruce Lee, an icon for many children of the 80s and 90s.

Ironically, as they grow older, their personalities undergo a striking reversal. Karthi becomes rowdy, while Subbu finds himself struggling with his identity and emotions.

The film's village setting becomes an integral part of its storytelling. The casual objectification of women and the recurring assertion that crying is a feminine weakness expose how deeply toxic masculinity is embedded across generations. The question raised by Karthi's mother, questioning whether crying is exclusively a woman's trait, becomes particularly significant.