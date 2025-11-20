Keerthy Suresh expresses concern over women’s safety and misuse of AI-generated images

CHENNAI: Actor Keerthy Suresh has voiced serious concern over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in creating morphed images of women, including public figures. Speaking at the promotional event of her upcoming film 'Revolver Rita', the actor said the issue has caused emotional distress and raises urgent questions about digital safety and consent.

Keerthy, who stars in Revolver Rita directed by Chandru and set to release on 28 November in Tamil and Telugu, recalled discovering manipulated images of herself circulating on social media.

She said AI has become a major concern, adding that although technology was created by humans, “it now feels like it’s slipping out of our hands.”

Talking about manipulated images of herself, she said she was often shocked to see AI-generated photos online. “Sometimes I see an edited picture of me in an outfit I’ve never worn, yet it looks unbelievably real. Even a photo from a recent movie puja was distorted in an inappropriate way. For a moment, I wondered if I had actually posed like that. It’s very upsetting.”

Keerthy also emphasised that the problem extends beyond the film industry, affecting ordinary women who face similar violations through AI-generated content.

Highlighting the broader issue of women’s safety in India, she added:

“Generally, there is a lack of safety for women in our country. It is not like Dubai or the US. In places like Dubai, there are strict laws to protect women. But in India, protection for women is lacking, and that must definitely change.”