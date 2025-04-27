Kayadu Lohar to play opposite Silambarasan TR in STR 49

CHENNAI: Speculations were going around that Kayadu Lohar would play the female lead in STR 49.

In a surprising announcement, the makers of Silambarasan TR’s 49th film revealed that Kayadu Lohar will play the leading lady in the film on Sunday.

Known for her performance in the recently released Dragon, this film marks the actress’s third Tamil film.

Helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame, the project is backed by Aakash Baskaran, under the banner Dawn Pictures. The film was announced on February 3, marking STR’s birthday. Interestingly, Kayadu Lohar was also speculated to be the heroine of STR’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in 2021.

Sai Abhyankkar is scoring the music for this film. The movie is expected to hit the screens this year.

Apart from this, Kayadu will be next seen in Idhayam Murali, headlined by Atharvaa. The film is written and directed by Aakash Baskaran.