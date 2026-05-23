'Kattalan' cleared for release with 'A' certificate

Cube Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its Instagram handle to make the announcement. It said, "Kattalan Certified ‘A’ in India. A for ACTION. 05 Days to the Hunt.

KATTALAN Worldwide Release on May 28. Get ready for the HUNT. Worldwide Release on May 28,2026. A Cubes International Initiative. Shareef Muhammed Presents - ‘KATTALAN’ starring Antony Varghese , Suneel , Dushara Vijayan , Kabir duhan singh, Parth Tiwarii… Directed by Paul George. Music by Ravi Basrur. A Cubes Entertainments Release.