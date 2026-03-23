Karuppu second single sung by STR out, RJ Balaji plays Baby Kannan

CHENNAI: DT Next had recently reported that actor Silambarasan TR has lent his vocals for a single in Suriya-starrer Karuppu. Sai Abhyankkar also shared a picture with STR a few days ago. Much to the surprise of fans, the team unveiled the second single just a few minutes ago.
Titled Naanga Naalu Peru, the song is sung by Silambarasan TR in Sai Abhyankkar's music. Asal Kolaar has penned the lyrics. As we had described earlier, the song is an energetic dance number. Along with the single, the team also revealed that the director of the film, RJ Balaji, will play Baby Kannan, an advocate. Trisha plays the leading lady, and the star cast includes Indrans, Natty, Mansoor Ali Khan, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy.
Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu is billed to be a commercial entertainer. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 14.