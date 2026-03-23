Karuppu second single sung by STR out, RJ Balaji plays Baby Kannan

Titled Naanga Naalu Peru, the song is sung by Silambarasan TR in Sai Abhyankkar's music. Asal Kolaar has penned the lyrics. As we had described earlier, the song is an energetic dance number. Along with the single, the team also revealed that the director of the film, RJ Balaji, will play Baby Kannan, an advocate. Trisha plays the leading lady, and the star cast includes Indrans, Natty, Mansoor Ali Khan, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy.