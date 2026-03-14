STR croons a mass number for Suriya's Karuppu

CHENNAI: As Silambarasan TR is all set to begin shooting for an important schedule for Arasan on Monday, he also has sung a peppy number for Suriya's Karuppu helmed by RJ Balaji.
Several reports started surfacing after STR's picture with the composer of the film Sai Abhyankkar went viral. A source in the know told DT Next, "The song is a mass number that will reminisce listeners of various STR's mass songs they have listened to before."
STR was supposed to play a cameo in Karuppu, however, the actor lending his voice to a number in the movie has delighted both Suriya and STR's fans.
There were also speculations that STR will play an important role in Suriya 47 directed by Jithu Madhavan.
But we learn that nothing has been confirmed yet. "Though Jithu has bounced this idea, the script is in a developing stage. If it requires STR to play the character, he might," another source added.