Karthik Subbaraj thanks Mammootty for praising Dorothy

Karthik took to social media to express his gratitude after Mammootty watched the film and met the filmmaker and actors to appreciate their work. “Thank you Mammootty sir for your wishes, time and appreciation for Dorothy. You always inspire,” Karthik wrote.

“Dorothy”, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, released in theatres worldwide on September 25. The film marks Karthik’s 10th directorial and his first collaboration with veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja.