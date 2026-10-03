Karthik Subbaraj thanks Mammootty for praising Dorothy

CHENNAI: Director Karthik Subbaraj has thanked actor Mammootty for his encouraging words about his latest film “Dorothy”, which stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in prominent roles.
Karthik took to social media to express his gratitude after Mammootty watched the film and met the filmmaker and actors to appreciate their work. “Thank you Mammootty sir for your wishes, time and appreciation for Dorothy. You always inspire,” Karthik wrote.
“Dorothy”, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, released in theatres worldwide on September 25. The film marks Karthik’s 10th directorial and his first collaboration with veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja.
The film follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, played by Rishikanth and Sananth, whose lives are shaped by the harsh realities of their village and rigid patriarchal structures. Keerthy Suresh plays Dorothy.
Produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Ganesh Siva. Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music.