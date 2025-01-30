Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan to co-host IIFA 2025 silver jubilee celebration

CHENNAI: IIFA will be celebrating 25 years of cinematic brilliance with a grand silver jubilee celebration in Jaipur, Rajasthan this year. As it roisters 25 glorious years, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Karthik Aaryan will be taking charge as the host for the award ceremony.

Karan revealed, “Hosting IIFA Awards has always been an incredible experience, but having the privilege to host IIFA’s global stage for the fourth time feels truly humbling and special.

This year, as IIFA celebrates its glorious 25 years of cinematic brilliance and global unity, my heart swells with pride and gratitude. Jaipur, Rajasthan with its majestic beauty and rich cultural heritage, couldn’t be a more fitting venue for this momentous Silver Jubilee celebration.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is so much more than an awards show—it’s a heartfelt celebration of Indian cinema and its global impact. Being part of this historic milestone is an honour I will cherish forever.”

Kartik, who is marking his debut as the host, shares his excitement about hosting the edition, saying, “I am thrilled to celebrate the global success of Indian cinema in the vibrant heart of Jaipur, Rajasthan, as I take on the honour of hosting IIFA’s historic 25th-anniversary celebration this March.

Making my debut as the host for the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema is something I have eagerly anticipated, and it is the perfect way to kick off 2025. IIFA’s grand milestone in the Pink City promises an unforgettable spectacle for fans across the globe.”

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards proudly unveils its historic Silver Jubilee edition, a landmark celebration honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s global legacy. Set to take place from March 8 to March 9, the event promises an extraordinary fusion of cinematic artistry and cultural heritage.