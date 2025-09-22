'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release on October 2, trailer released

MUMBAI: The prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 National Award-winning film "Kantara", "Kantara: Chapter 1" is set to release in theatres on October 2.

Hombale Films announced the trailer of the much-awaited film on Monday which stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, according to a press release.

The makers unveiled a video with the caption, "The prologue to the legend, the beginning of Kantara... from us to you..#KantaraChapter1 is our tribute to the land and people who made this journey possible. Presenting #KantaraChapter1 Trailer in Kannada."

The creative team behind the film includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.

The makers have also curated an extensive war sequence for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people, according to the release.

"Kantara: Chapter 1" will star Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. The film will have a worldwide release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.