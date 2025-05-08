Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot resumes after drowning incident

CHENNAI: After the death of MF Kapil, a junior artiste who drowned during a shoot break of Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 on May 6, the last schedule of the film has resumed. The shooting location is about 20 km from Kundapur. Kantara, which was released in 2022, had also won a National Award. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, the film emerged as the biggest sleeper hit. This has laid a strong foundation for Kantara: Chapter 1, with audiences eagerly waiting for its release. They have been shooting the film as one of the biggest films ever made. Kantara makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1. This power-packed sequence featured 3,000 people, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian Cinema.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty, underwent a three month long and extensive training where he mastered the art of horse riding, Kalaripayattu and sword fighting. The film has been shot in real locations in the mountains of Karnataka. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release on October 2, this year.