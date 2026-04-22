‘Kannakuzhiya’ song from Nayanthara-Kavin film Hi released

CHENNAI: The first single ‘Kannakuzhiya’ from the upcoming film Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, has been released ahead of the film’s theatrical release in May.
The song is a melodious number in the soulful voice of G V Prakash, where the hero describes the beauty of the heroine and his feelings towards her. The lyrics reflect this emotion, and the track carries a celebratory, wedding-like vibe.
Composed by Jen Martin, with lyrics by Vishnu Edavan, who is also the director of the film and a former associate of Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Hi is produced by 7 Screen Studios and Rowdy Pictures, owned by director Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. The filming of the project has reached its final stages.
It is reported that the film is crafted around a storyline in which a younger man falls in love with a woman who is older than him. However, actor Kavin had earlier described the film as a “normal love story” and a family entertainer, dismissing such speculation.
Director Vishnu Edavan had said in an interview that he wanted to make a simple and feel-good film in the style of Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Santosh Subramaniam, adding that the story was written keeping Nayanthara in mind.
Kavin was last seen in Mask (2025), while Nayanthara was last seen in Test (2025). The film is expected to hit theatres this May.