Kanima from Retro brings alive the vibrance of 90s wedding songs

CHENNAI: Kanima, the second single from Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, was released on Friday. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who has also rendered his voice along with The Indian Choral Ensemble, Kanima is set in a wedding backdrop, bringing to life the high energy dance number from the early 90s weddings. Vivek has penned the lyrics for this ‘kalyaana Kuthu’ number.

'Retro' also stars Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran in pivotal roles. Cinematography for the film is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, with editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

'Retro' is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1.