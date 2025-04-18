Kamal Haasan regrets not collaborating with Mani Ratnam after 'Nayakan': We can only say sorry

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan on Friday described his upcoming film "Thug Life", a gangster drama directed by Mani Ratnam, as a peace offering to fans who have waited for over three decades for the two stalwarts of Indian cinema to reunite for a movie.

The duo had famously collaborated for the 1987 epic crime drama "Nayakan", which was a huge commercial as well as critical hit, winning multiple National Film Awards.

And now they have reunited for "Thug Life", another crime drama with high octane action and a star-studded cast, consisting of actors from both north and south cinema industries.

"We can only say sorry. This film is our peace offering. And the fault lies with us. We could have done it. It's our fault—we kept thinking we could have done it. But it not make it a stage for an apology," Haasan said at the launch of the movie's first song "Jinguchaa".

Though they are collaborating after over 35 years, Haasan said their dynamic is still the same.

"Nothing has changed between Mani sir and me. We have done about 25 per cent of what we spoke of. One is 'Nayakan' and the other one is 'Thug Life'. We have a long way to go. Because we didn’t get to realize all our dreams in any film. I am sure that will be the case in the future films that we do.

"We dream so big and then we are constricted to fit our market and our budget," he added.

Haasan said in the world of cinema business, many are only concerned if a movie would make money or not.

"It might gain profit, it might lead to a loss. But the ultimate judgement is given by the audience. And that's how new, budding artists evolve. That's how STR (Silambarasan TR) has also evolved and is rocking," he said.

He said “Thug Life" is the kind of cinema he wants to make as an artiste.

"I’m glad that I got to act and produce it too. It has been done with a lot of love for a discerning audience," Haasan said.

The actor also remembered the time when he and Ratnam discussed cinema while sitting on a parked scooter in Eldams Road in Chennai’s Alwarpet.

"He has had this habit since the days of Nayakan. He will come at 5.00 for the 6 o’clock shoot. If he had thought about it all night, he would have come without telling anyone," he said.

The movie's first song, "Jinguchaa", is a wedding track that features Sanya Malhotra, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR dancing to the beats of A R Rahman's music. Haasan has penned the lyrics for the track.

Haasan said some people are "so caught up in their own fame, glory, and fear that they forget this is the most democratic art ever".

"There are people here. These are only heads of department. There are people working under them. There are great talents. Some of them are tomorrow's talents—if not today. If a good talent comes, all of us will be glad to welcome and part ways. Let that man walk across. That is going to be future cinema," he said.

The cinema veteran also said that Indian cinema is going to get more and more democratic.

"Yes, there will be critics. But it is moving forward—slowly, nevertheless. We know this. We understand what slow means. We are able to do what we spoke about 35 years back only now," he said.

"Thug Life" also features Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar and Ali Fazal. It is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.

The film will be released in theatres on June 5.