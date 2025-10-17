Kalai Ganga’s timeless artworks return to spotlight on his centenary

CHENNAI: P Gangadharachari, fondly known as Kalai Ganga, was one of Tamil cinema’s most respected art directors. Over his long career, he worked on nearly 300 films and helped shape the visual language of Tamil films. What many didn’t know was his deep love for painting. To mark his 100th birth anniversary, around 20 of his artworks will be exhibited at the Chithiraalayam Art Gallery in Alwarthirunagar till October 26.

“Kalai Ganga was a talented film art director who created stunning backdrops for historical, mythological and social films. He worked across formats, from 35 mm black and white to colour and cinemascope and through his sets, he left a lasting mark on Indian cinema,” says Jayakumar Ramalingam of Chithiraalayam.

He adds that not many are aware of Gangadharachari’s deep passion for painting.. “A student of the Kumbakonam College of Arts, Kalai Ganga used to paint after completing his film work. He often gifted his paintings to friends from the film and political circles,” Jayakumar tells DT Next.

Some of KalaiG an ga’ s well known films include T hi ru va rut ch el var (1967), Thiruvilayadal (1965) and Nenjil Ore Aalayam (1962), where his work created immersive visual worlds. In Veerapandiya Kattabomman (1959), his detailed set design brought to life the era and struggle of the historic figure. “The paintings in this exhibition include themes such as Kovalan and Kannagi from Silapathikaram, and Shiva-Parvati. This is the third edition of an art exhibition hosted by Chithiraalayam,” adds Jayakumar.