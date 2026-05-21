Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade’s ‘The India Story’ to hit screens on July 24

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, MIG Productions and Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, said, "The field that feeds you. The field that buries you. #TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison In Progress, In Cinemas 24th July 2026. Releasing in 3 languages #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu #IndiasMostShockingTruth."

After unveiling an intense and thought-provoking poster, the makers of 'The India Story' have announced that the teaser of the film will be out soon.