K47 shoot progressing at a rapid pace; eyes 2025 release

CHENNAI: In July, the makers of Kicchcha Sudeep's 47th film, directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films had officially announced the project. The exclusive update we have for you is that the makers are filming crucial scenes in Thoothukudi, featuring an ensemble cast of Sudeep and Dev Gill. Apart from this a few more exclusive information DT Next learns from an industry insider is that Vikranth plays a substantial role in the movie. "This will be a huge break for the actor as he will be seen in a performance-oriented role. Apart from this Dev Gill of Magadheera fame plays the antagonist."

In addition to this, the film is being shot in a single stretch. "The makers are aiming to complete the shoot in the middle of September. Sudeep is working at a stretch and round the clock to complete the film. Moreover, the film is eyeing a 2025 release, which could possibly be the first week of December," added the source. Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music.