Jyotika ‘very proudly and boldly’ says, it’s more comforting to work with a female filmmaker

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actress Sonakshi Sinha during the promotions of the film in Mumbai.

Sharing her experience of working with the filmmaker, Jyotika told IANS, “There was a great level of comfort. And I will definitely say, it's more comfortable working with a female director, very proudly and boldly. We could share a lot of things with her. She saw us the way we wanted to be seen on screen. So that is a big difference, I feel. There are some scenes in the film where she could have gone overboard if she wanted for a commercial reason”.