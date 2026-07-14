Justin Baldoni urges judge to reject or cut Blake Lively's USD 8 million legal fee request

According to a court filing submitted on Monday, July 13, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios argued that Lively's application is "anything but a typical fee motion", alleging that her legal team billed excessive hours and charged unreasonable rates, as reported by People magazine.

The filing compares Lively's request with an attorney fee application previously submitted by The New York Times, arguing that the newspaper sought only USD 181,622.70 in legal fees after successfully moving to dismiss what Baldoni's lawyers described as "precisely the same defamation claim," as per People magazine.

In 2024, Baldoni sued The New York Times for USD 250 million, alleging the publication defamed him by reporting that he and his public relations team had engaged in a "smear campaign" against Lively. That claim was later dismissed.

Baldoni's latest filing also contends that Lively's legal team overstaffed the case. It claims there were multiple lawyers attending the same hearings, excessive internal conferences and strategy meetings, and 7,070.20 billable hours logged by 82 timekeepers, which it says is around 20 times higher than amounts previously approved in comparable high-profile defamation cases.

"The most cursory review of Lively's submission shows multiple lawyers at the same hearings, numerous charges for lawyers conferencing, conferring, or strategising with one another, and, to put it mildly, extremely excessive research and online investigation," the filing states, as per People magazine.