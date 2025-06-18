Jurassic World Rebirth felt like a Jurassic film to the core, says Scarlett

CHENNAI: Following the billion-dollar success of the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Rebirth is the new addition to the beloved saga that has thrilled audiences for over 30 years. Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the film features Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Universal Pictures, with distribution by Warner Bros. Discovery, Jurassic World Rebirth is set five years after the dramatic events of Jurassic World Dominion. The film plunges viewers into a world where the few remaining dinosaurs survive only in remote equatorial zones, mimicking their prehistoric habitats.

Scarlett Johansson leads the elite extraction team as a no-nonsense expedition commander with a

dark past, Jonathan Bailey stars as a brilliant yet conflicted geneticist, while Mahershala Ali portrays a hardened survivalist with a mysterious agenda. Together, they lead a high-stakes mission to an abandoned island facility – once the site of the original Jurassic Park. There, they must not only face the terrifying apex predators left behind but also grapple with profound ethical dilemmas that blur the line between scientific

As a longtime fan of the franchise, Scarlett was instantly drawn to Koepp’s script. “It felt like a

Jurassic film to the core, a survival thriller that moves with gusto and has high personal stakes. I read the whole thing with a big smile on my face because it was so imaginative, fun, and funny.”

Eager to deepen her character, she even collaborated with screenwriter David Koepp to further develop Zora, Johansson says, “Zora is a gun for hire with a rich past and private pain, so it was important to me that you could believe she had lived that life,” she further adds. “I thought we could convey all that by creating a character who was at a turning point in her life, where she’s ready to make a pivot. And there are personal stakes for her, too. That was something David and I talked about a lot. What is missing from Zora’s life? She’s made so many sacrifices for others; what is she ready to do for herself?”

Experience Jurassic World Rebirth will be released on the big screen on 4th July 2025 in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi