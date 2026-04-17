Joju George's next film titled 'Paripadi'

The film, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, will have music by Tamil music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, the younger son of Ilaiyaraaja, and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly on behalf of Kavya Film Company, 'Paripadi' will have editing by Manu Antony and stunt choreography by National Award winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.