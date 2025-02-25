John Abraham-starrer ‘The Diplomat’ now locked for Holi weekend, to release on March 14

MUMBAI: The release of Bollywood action star John Abraham’s upcoming film “The Diplomat” has been pushed and will hit the screens on the Holi Weekend.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 7, however it will be hitting the big screens on March 14.

Production Banner T–Series Films took to Instagram, where they announced the new release date of the film.

“The wait gets longer, but his impact only grows stronger. #TheDiplomat now arrives on 14th March,” read the caption.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is inspired by true events and promises a gripping tale of diplomacy, courage, and intelligence.

It was on February 14, when the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film, which features John Abraham in a compelling new role as real-life Indian diplomat J.P. Singh.

The trailer shows John portraying the challenges of a diplomatic career. It offers a first look into the world of international diplomacy, highlighting the high-stakes situations and personal dynamics that shape the life of a diplomat.

Released on the birth anniversary of the late Shri Sushma Swaraj, the trailer serves as a tribute to her crucial role in 2017, when she supported Indian diplomat J.P. Singh in the mission to bring India’s daughter back home.

The upcoming action thriller also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

"The Diplomat" is set to release on March 14.

Talking about John, the actor was last seen in the action drama “Vedaa” directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film, inspired by true events, stars John Abraham and Sharvari as the title character, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Anurag Thakur and Urvashi Dubey.



