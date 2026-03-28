JK Rowling backs ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ series

The writer, 60, praised its first trailer as “incredible”, despite a sharply divided response from fans to the promo, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The television adaptation, set to debut on ‘Christmas Day’, will reimagine each of JK’s seven Potter books across seven seasons over the next decade. The first teaser introduces Dominic McLaughlin, aged 12, as Harry Potter, alongside a new ensemble cast including Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.