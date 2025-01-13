Jayam Ravi changes his name, requests to address as Ravi/Ravi Mohan

CHENNAI: The festival of Bhogi marks the adieu to old things and the welcome of new and positive energy in everyone's lives. As a transformative move, Jayam Ravi has requested everyone to address him as Ravi or Ravi Mohan henceforth. He also launched his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, on an auspicious day.

In a statement, Ravi Mohan wrote, "I am excited to share a transformative decision that marks a new chapter in my journey. Cinema is/has always been my greatest passion and the foundation of my career, a world that has shaped who I am today (sic)." He also expressed his gratitude to people for the love and support showered upon him on the journey.

"From this day forward, I will be known as Ravi/Ravi Mohan, a name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations. As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi. This is my personal note and humble request (sic)," he stated.

Launching his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, he shared, "It is dedicated to discovering and championing compelling narratives that inspire, captivate, and resonate with audiences worldwide. This venture represents my commitment to nurturing emerging talent and bringing profound, meaningful stories to Cinema (sic)."

Ravi further converted all his fan clubs to a structured organisation, Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation. "This foundation will work towards helping all those in need and making a positive impact in our society. It is my heartfelt effort to channel the love and support I have received into meaningful contributions for those who need it the most (sic)," he expressed.

On the work front, Ravi's Kadhalikka Neramillai is hitting the screens on January 14. Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role.