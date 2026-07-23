'Jana Nayagan' ticket controversy: Moviegoers asked to pay Rs 700 for tickets booked at Rs 200

The film has released in four theatres across Thanjavur city on Thursday, with people having already booked tickets online. However, those who booked tickets for a show at one of the theatres reportedly received a WhatsApp message, informing them that the ticket price has been fixed at Rs 700.

The message allegedly asked the moviegoers to pay the remaining amount through a QR code. Fans were left shocked after being asked to pay an additional amount for tickets they had already booked.

The issue has also sparked discussions on social media, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction over the theatre's alleged move.